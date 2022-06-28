CDWP clears 19 uplift projects, recommends six to ECNEC

ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) has cleared 19 development projects at a cost of Rs142.3 billion while recommending six projects to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for final approval.

The CDWP met with Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Secretary Syed Zafar Ali Shah in the chair at P-Block Secretariat on Monday. The meeting was attended by the secretary Ministry of Water Resources, the secretary Ministry of Communication, the chairman National Highway Authority (NHA), members Planning Commission, and other key stakeholders.

The CDWP considered 19 development projects related to the Ministry of Communication, Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Water Resources, Power Division, Higher Education Commission (HEC), and the Ministry of IPC during its second last meeting of the fiscal year.

The 19 projects which were cleared including the construction of 2nd Circuit Stringing of 132KV transmission line from Jiwani to Gwadar(94MK) at the cost of Rs2,322.940 million, Strengthening Common Management Unit for AIDS, TB, Malaria and Accelerating Response to control the three disease in Pakistan at the cost of Rs3,014.128 million, National Health Support Project for Ensuring Universal Health Coverage in Federating Area at the cost of Rs2575.631 million, Establishment of National Cyber Security Academy at the cost of Rs600 million, Centre for Advanced Studies in Physics at Government College University, Lahore at the cost of Rs699.85 million, Establishment of University of North Waziristan Tribal District at the cost of Rs2,000 million, Strengthening of KBCMA CVAS at the cost of Rs2,650 million, Establishment of Film Institute at PTVC Academy at the cost of Rs400 million, LEU based Mo 99 Production Facility at the cost of Rs1,325 million, Conversion of Braking System of 328 Nos MBFRs from Vacuum Brake to Air Brake System at the cost of Rs676 million, Compensation and Relocation of Utilities of existing N-35 in Abbottabad City at the cost of Rs8,323.750million, Improvement of Road from Rohri to Guddu Barrage at M-5 Interchange Sadiqabad via Khanpur Mahar, Mirpur Mathelo and MureedShakh at the cost of 6,342m, Land Acquisition of Building, Dualization of Tando Allahyar to Tando Adam Road(31.40km) at the cost of Rs3,899.735million.

The six projects were recommended to the ECNEC, which include Construction of Muzaffarabad -Mansehra Road(26.6km) at the cost of Rs44.72 billion, Construction of Mini Sports Complexes in 250 districts at the cost of Rs12 billion and Establishment and Upgrading of 250 Vocational Training Institutes across Pakistan at the cost of Rs12.609 billion and Construction of New Bridge with Approach Roads between Sukkur-Rohri over Indus River at the cost of Rs 10.279 billion, Construction of Sharda-Noori Top-Jalkhad SNJ Road (50.352) at the cost of Rs16.320 billion, Land Acquisition, Affected properties and Compensation for Rajanpur-DG Khan Section as 4-Lane Highway 7 Dulization, Rehabilittaion of DG Khan- DI Khan of N-55(329.7km) at the cost of Rs11.577 billion.

The forum recommended Construction of Muzaffarabad-Mansehra Road(26.6km) at the cost of Rs44.72 billion. The project envisages construction of a 26.6-kilometer long road, connecting to Mansehra–Muzaffarabad.

The scope of work includes construction of 11-bridges and 02-tunnels on the left bank of River Jehlum and Kunar will be an important link of the envisioned Economic Corridor of the country. The purpose of the project is to provide fast connectivity from Motorway Network to Azad Kashmir i.e. by having 4-lane divided controlled access Expressway.

The construction of Mini Sports Complexes in 250 district at the cost of Rs12 billion was recommended to the ECNCE. The project envisages the promotion of sports through infrastructure development by establishing/ upgrading 250 Mini-Sports Complexes across Pakistan through 50:50 cost sharing between federal and provincial governments.

The objective of the project is the provision of sports facilities at the grassroots level. The provincial government will be responsible for the availability of land while the federal government will be responsible for the construction of mini complexes through PSDP.

The forum also recommended the establishment and up-gradation of 250 Vocational Training institutes across Pakistan including AJK, GB and newly-merged districts of the KP. The total cost of the project is Rs12.609 billion and National Vocational andTechnical Training CommissionNAVTTC) will be the lead executing agency. Provincial Governments, Provincial Technical and Vocational Education & Training Authorities (TEVTAs) of Punjab, Sindh, KP Balochistan, AJK, Punjab Vocational Training Council (PVTC) will be at the provincial level. 300,000 youth will be trained through job skills under the project.

Similarly, the construction of new bridge with Approach Roads between Sukkur-Rohri over Indus River at the cost of Rs10.279 billion was also recommended to the ECNEC. The project envisages the construction of a new bridge over River Indus between Sukkur and Rohri. The City of Sukkur is the third largest city of Sindh province situated on the West Bank of River Indus, whereas,Rohri is one of the biggest Railway hubs of Pakistan. At present, there are three Roadriver crossings between Rohri and Sukkur city.

The forum also cleared the construction of 2nd Circuit Stringing of 132KV transmission line from Jiwani to Gwadar(94MK) at the cost of Rs2,322.940 million. The Ministry of Power Division is the sponsoring agency of the project and the main objective is to provide uninterrupted power supply to the consumers of all categories and to improve the commercial viability of the power sector as a whole.

The establishment of University of North Waziristan Tribal District at the cost of Rs2,000 million was approved which is a landmark decision for the students of FATA. During the meeting, Secretary PD&SI observed that approval of the establishment of North Waziristan University as a major landmark as it will be a great blessing and opportunity for the youth of merged areas.

The forum also considered the proposal for the establishment of Knowledge Park at Islamabad and Network of Digital Libraries across Pakistan at the cost of Rs6,902.00 million. The HEC submitted the project envisaging the establishment of a state-of-the-art Knowledge Park and the development of Digital Libraries network at the federal capital and at all provincial capitals across Pakistan. The knowledge park will be a home to technology leaders, innovative start-ups, and creative industries, plus thriving university. The feasibility study for Metro Bus route in Quetta was considered and the Government of Balochistan was directed to coordinate with Punjab Mass Transit Authority for the said study till the next CDWP to be held on June 29.

