Motorways: NHA, FWO ink deal on e-toll collection system

ISLAMABAD: The National Highways Authority (NHA) and Frontier Works Organization (FWO) Monday signed an agreement on the installation of electronic toll plazas on motorways.

Muhammad Azhar, Member Finance from NHA and Brig Asif Siddique (retired), Director IT from FWO signed the agreement. Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services, Asad Mahmood was the chief guest on the occasion.

The Federal Secretary for Communications and Chairman NHA Capt Muhammad Khurram Agha (retired), Director General of FWO Maj Gen Kamal Azfar, Inspector General of National Highways and Motorways Police Khalid Mahmood and the senior officers of the Ministry of Communications and the NHA also attended the function.

Director IT Asif Siddique gave a briefing on the electronic toll collection system.

Mahmood said, that the duration of this agreement for the collection of motorway toll tax through an electronic system is seven years, which can be extended for another 3 years. The tolling system includes the installation of modern machinery, operational and management services and other related services.

The purpose of this fiber connectivity is to collect accurate data regarding toll revenue through utilization of modern technology, ie, electronic collection instead of manual payment of toll tax.

Mahmood said that the main objective of e-tolling is to keep traffic and commercial activities flowing and to ensure complete safety of passengers. Connecting and coordinating all the toll plazas on the motorways will save time and a smooth flow of traffic will be ensured.

Mahmood said that the electronic toll system would be gradually extended to the national highways of the country. He hoped that the plan for electronic collection of toll tax on motorways would be completed in eight months. Ongoing projects of the NHA should be completed as soon as possible with national spirit, he added.

