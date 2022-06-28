ANL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.83%)
Pakistan

Punjab directs hospitals to expedite Covid-19 testing process

Recorder Report 28 Jun, 2022

LAHORE: The Punjab government has asked the management of public sector hospitals in the province to provide quality healthcare facilities to the Corona patients and also intensified the coronavirus testing process.

Provincial Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique said this while addressing a meeting which was attended by Additional Secretary Technical Dr Asim Altaf, Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti, Additional Secretary Development, Dr. Mukhtar Awan and others.

Salman Rafique took a detailed review of Corona, Dengue and development projects across the province. He asked the people of Punjab to implement Corona SOPs.

He added that anti-dengue operations have been intensified in union councils of all districts of Punjab and all commissioners and deputy commissioners of Punjab are monitoring the dengue prevention operations. Moreover, the World Health Organization (WHO) representative in Pakistan Dr Palitha Mahipala visited the Institute of Public Health, Lahore, and exchanged views on different issues related to public health.

Acting Dean Dr. Saima Ayub apprised Dr Mahipala and his delegation members of the Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) of water and stool lab test for diagnosis of Cholera.

The WHO representative commended the working of IPH BSL-III Lab and said that WHO will support/strengthen the laboratory by imparting training to human resource and serology kits for cholera lab tests would also be provided.

Meanwhile, Post Graduate Medical Institute & Ameer uddin Medical College Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar, while addressing a dengue clinical management seminar, urged the young doctors to keep their information up to date on the symptoms and stages of dengue fever.

