Karachiites hold protests against loadshedding

KARACHI: Citizens took to the streets to protest against unscheduled and prolonged loadshedding in different areas of the city. Several areas have been facing the worst power outages including Hijrat Colony, Sultanabad, Nazimabad, Gulistan-e-Johar and others.

Electricity consumers of Hijrat Colony and Sultanabad blocked PIDC bridge and MT Khan Road to protest against the prolonged loadshedding. The protestors raised slogans against the government and K-Electric.