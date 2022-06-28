ANL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.83%)
Pakistan notifies revised control lists under Export Control Act

Recorder Report 28 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has notified revised control lists of goods, technologies, Material and Equipment that are subject to SECDIV license for export pursuant to the Export Control on Goods, Technologies, Material and Equipment related to Nuclear and Biological Weapons and their Delivery Systems Act, 2004.

“Pursuant to the Export Control on Goods, Technologies, Material and Equipment related to Nuclear and Biological Weapons and their Delivery Systems Act 2004, the Government of Pakistan has notified revised control lists of goods, technologies, material and equipment that are subject to SECDIV license for export”, Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said.

He said that the Act enables the government to control export, re-export, trans-shipment and transit of goods, technologies, material and equipment related to Nuclear and Biological Weapons and their delivery systems.

As part of a regular review process, he added that the Strategic Export Control Division (SECDIV) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has revised/updated the Control Lists, in consultation with other relevant ministries and departments.

“The revised Control Lists have been notified vide Gazette of Pakistan SRO 551(I)/2022 dated 12 April 2022.

The Control lists were originally notified in 2005 and subsequently revised in 2011, 2015, 2016 and 2018”, he stated.

Over the years, he added that Pakistan has streamlined and strengthened its export control regime and enhanced its engagement with international export control regimes i.e., the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG), the Missile Technology Control Regime and the Australia Group (MTCR-AG). The revised control lists are harmonized with the standards and lists of these export control regimes, he added.

He added that the notification signifies the continuing resolve and policy of Pakistan as a responsible nuclear state to advance the shared goals of non-proliferation and strictly adhere to its commitments.

