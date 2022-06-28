Ten dead, 251 injured in toxic gas leak at Jordan’s Aqaba port

AMMAN: Ten people died and 251 were injured in a toxic gas leak from a storage tank at Jordan’s Aqaba port, state television reported on Monday, as authorities called on residents to shut windows and stay indoors.

The leak came after a tank filled with toxic gas fell while being transported, state news agency Petra said, citing the spokesperson of the public security directorate.

A video posted on state television’s Twitter page showed a storage tank falling from a winch and slamming into the deck of a ship, followed by yellow-coloured gas rising into the air as people ran away.