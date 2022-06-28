ANL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.83%)
UK HC inaugurates Visa Application Centre

Recorder Report 28 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: The UK Visa Application Centre is situated in the city centre of the hustling and bustling city of Karachi; the new and state-of-the-art facility in Karachi was inaugurated by Christian Turner, British High Commissioner to Pakistan, present at this historic moment were Mike Nithavrianakis, British Deputy High Commissioner Karachi, and Martin Dawson, Deputy Head of Mission- Karachi.

The inauguration included ribbon-cutting, placing of the plaque, speeches, and a tour of the facility; British High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr. Christian Turner CMG said “Around half a million people travel between UK and Pakistan annually and I want to deepen those connections. Gerry’s improved centre will improve the experience for customers.”

Gerry’s Group is a renowned group in Pakistan for the past 50 + years with a diversified portfolio of business and is a partner in Pakistan for many global operators including Costa Coffee, dnata, Virgin Atlantic Airways, Emirates Airlines Group, Air France, KLM, and many others.

