PM Shehbaz approves Afghan coal import for low-cost power generation

  • Pakistan expected to save around $2.2 billion annually with the import of Afghan coal
BR Web Desk 27 Jun, 2022

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved on Monday the import of coal from Afghanistan in the Pakistani rupee to help generate low-cost electricity in the country, APP reported.

The prime minister, chairing a meeting to improve the mechanism for transportation of Afghan coal, expressed concerns over the rising price of coal in the international market.

He said the rise in coal price was also one of the reasons behind the generation of expensive electricity by the coal power plants operating in the country.

He viewed that the import of Afghan coal in Pakistani currency would save the foreign exchange.

Tight energy market pushes Pakistan towards Afghan coal: report

The prime minister was told that the import of Afghan coal – initially for Sahiwal and Hub power plants – would save around $2.2 billion annually.

The premier directed the authorities concerned to devise an effective mechanism to generate low-cost power generation and provide relief to the domestic and industrial consumers.

He directed the railway ministry to take all-out measures for swift transportation of coal from Afghanistan to the power plants.

PM Shehbaz also instructed the formation of a committee of all relevant departments under Defence Minister Khawaja Asif.

Federal ministers Syed Naveed Qamar, Khawaja Asif, Engineer Khurram Dastgir, Miftah Ismail, Rana Sanaullah Khan, Ahsan Iqbal and Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Advisor Ahad Cheema, Minister of State Dr Ayesha Ghaus Pasha and relevant senior officers attended the meeting.

