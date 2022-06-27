Defence Minister urges Canada to take notice of anti-Pakistan remarks by Canadian MP

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Monday urged the Canadian government to take notice of the irresponsible statement of a Canadian parliamentarian against Pakistan and its institutions, Radio Pakistan reported.

He made these remarks during the National Assembly session that resumed at the Parliament House in Islamabad earlier today.

The minister said Canadian lawmaker Tom Kmiec targeted Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and talked about Pakistan's internal situation.

He said a government was removed in Pakistan as a result of a democratic procedure, which was endorsed by the country's judiciary.

"Even today, the majority of the Members of the National Assembly of Pakistan are sitting in the House," Asif said.

The Defence Minister said it is ironic that western countries always exercise a "selective sense of justice" and look aside when there is a matter of the rights of Muslims in Kashmir, Palestine, and Myanmar.

He said Canada has become a leading country in the G-7 group regarding the rising incidents of Islamophobia in the last five years.

Meanwhile, the House held a discussion on the Charged Expenditure included in Demands for Grants and Appropriations for the next financial year.

Charged expenditures totaling over 27.88 trillion rupees relate to different departments and services including Pakistan Post, Foreign Missions, National Assembly, and the Senate as well as repayment of foreign and domestic debt.