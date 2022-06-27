ANL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.83%)
ASC 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.19%)
ASL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.1%)
AVN 80.66 Increased By ▲ 4.61 (6.06%)
BOP 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.09%)
CNERGY 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.42%)
FFL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
FNEL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.02%)
GGGL 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.15%)
GGL 16.88 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.3%)
GTECH 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.28%)
HUMNL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.69%)
KEL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (8.71%)
KOSM 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.61%)
MLCF 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.5%)
PACE 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.59%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
PRL 18.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.93%)
PTC 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.43%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 34.05 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.41%)
TELE 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.52%)
TPL 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.47%)
TPLP 20.71 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.68%)
TREET 30.20 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (5.23%)
TRG 78.30 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.37%)
UNITY 20.55 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.33%)
WAVES 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.98%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4%)
BR100 4,160 Increased By 76.4 (1.87%)
BR30 15,387 Increased By 402.4 (2.69%)
KSE100 41,879 Increased By 826.8 (2.01%)
KSE30 16,009 Increased By 346.4 (2.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Defence Minister urges Canada to take notice of anti-Pakistan remarks by Canadian MP

  • Says Canada has become a leading country in the G-7 group regarding the rising incidents of Islamophobia
BR Web Desk 27 Jun, 2022

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Monday urged the Canadian government to take notice of the irresponsible statement of a Canadian parliamentarian against Pakistan and its institutions, Radio Pakistan reported.

He made these remarks during the National Assembly session that resumed at the Parliament House in Islamabad earlier today.

The minister said Canadian lawmaker Tom Kmiec targeted Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and talked about Pakistan's internal situation.

He said a government was removed in Pakistan as a result of a democratic procedure, which was endorsed by the country's judiciary.

"Even today, the majority of the Members of the National Assembly of Pakistan are sitting in the House," Asif said.

The Defence Minister said it is ironic that western countries always exercise a "selective sense of justice" and look aside when there is a matter of the rights of Muslims in Kashmir, Palestine, and Myanmar.

He said Canada has become a leading country in the G-7 group regarding the rising incidents of Islamophobia in the last five years.

Meanwhile, the House held a discussion on the Charged Expenditure included in Demands for Grants and Appropriations for the next financial year.

Charged expenditures totaling over 27.88 trillion rupees relate to different departments and services including Pakistan Post, Foreign Missions, National Assembly, and the Senate as well as repayment of foreign and domestic debt.

Khawaja Asif Pakistan Canada trade Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa Members of the National Assembly

Comments

1000 characters

Defence Minister urges Canada to take notice of anti-Pakistan remarks by Canadian MP

Turn of events: KSE-100 gains over 800 points on hope of IMF programme revival

Pakistan's fuel oil imports to hit 4-year high as it struggles to buy LNG

Credit Suisse found guilty in money-laundering case

FO says it was blocked from non-member BRICS meeting

Rupee depreciates marginally against US dollar

Peoples Bus Service inaugurated in Karachi

Pakistan notifies revised control lists under Export Control Act 2004

May FCA: NEPRA approves hike of Rs7.9/unit

Oil prices edge higher ahead of G7 talks on new Russian sanctions

Pakistan orders masks on domestic flights as COVID numbers rise

Read more stories