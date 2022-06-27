ANL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.83%)
Biden, Xi expected to engage in next weeks

Reuters 27 Jun, 2022

SCHLOSS ELMAU, GERMANY: US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to speak in the next few weeks, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Monday, citing growing convergence among NATO and G7 members about the challenge China poses.

Sullivan said the Group of Seven rich nations would address China’s non-market economic practices, its approach to debt and its human rights actions in their communique, while the NATO strategic concept would also address China in “ways that are unprecedented”.

G7 aims to raise $600 billion to counter China’s Belt and Road

He said Western nations were not looking for confrontation with China or to divide the world into rival blocs, but wanted to ensure that China and other countries adhered to a set of “rules of the road” that were fair, understood and agreed by all.

