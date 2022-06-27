ANL 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-6.55%)
International Day against Drug Abuse: Govt vows to continue efforts for creating drug-free society

Recorder Report 27 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan joined the international community in observing the “International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking” on Sunday with a steadfast resolve to continue efforts for creating a drug-free society and world.

“Pakistan itself is a poppy-free country, but its population became a victim of regional opiate production and trade. Drug abuse not only undermines public health and socioeconomic development, it also challenges national security and prosperity,” said a statement of the Foreign Office here Sunday.

It stated that illicit drug production and its trafficking is a major problem in our neighbourhood and Pakistan has been at the forefront of the efforts to actively support the ongoing global and regional initiatives that aim to fight against drug production and trafficking. The observance of this day manifests Pakistan’s steadfast resolve in creating a drug free society and world, it added.

“Pakistan closely engages in the Paris Pact Initiative and UNODC’s Regional Program for Afghanistan and Neighbouring Countries. Under the Triangular Initiative (TI), we are cooperating with Iran and Afghanistan to fight this menace,” it stated.

In addition to international and regional cooperation, it added that a number of counter-narcotics measures have been taken at the national level including the adoption of a National Anti-Narcotics Policy in 2019 and the creation of Inter- Agency Task Force on Counter-Narcotics.

“Protecting the youth and the future generations from this menace is inevitable for a safe and prosperous world. On this Day, we reaffirm our commitment to strengthening action and cooperation to achieve a world that is free of drug abuse,” it added.

The United Nations General Assembly decided to observe 26 June as the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking in 1987 as an expression of its determination to strengthen action and cooperation to achieve the goal of an international society free of drug abuse.

