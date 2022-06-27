Vantage Marketing launches One4 Heights project at Bahria Enclave

ISLAMABAD: A leading marketing company of Pakistan, Vantage Marketing organised ground breaking and launch ceremony of mega project named One4 Heights by Black Gold Builders & Developers (Pvt) Ltd at Bahria Enclave, Islamabad on Friday.

The General Manager of Bahria Enclave Malik Waqas Riffat graced the ceremony as chief guest and Junaid Farooq Abbasi CEO M Taj as guest of honour.

The CEO of Vantage Marketing Bilal Rana in his welcome address appreciated the management of Bahria Town to introduce the international standard of living in Pakistan and dream living destination. Malik Waqas Riifat appreciated the efforts of Vantage Marketing management for the commitment and work in the current era in his remarks. The ceremony was attended by notables from different walks of life and Bahria Town community and investors.

