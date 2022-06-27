ANL 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-6.55%)
Jun 27, 2022
Sports

India see off Ireland in rain-affected T20

AFP 27 Jun, 2022

DUBLIN: Hardik Pandya got off to a winning start as India captain as the tourists chased down Ireland's 108-4 to win a rain-affected T20 international by seven wickets on Sunday.

The first match of a two-game series in Malahide was reduced to 12 overs per side due to a rain-delayed start.

Pandya won the toss and inserted the hosts with the forecast of more rain prompting him to favour the chase.

Ireland got off to a terrible start as captain Andy Balbirnie was out for a duck before Paul Stirling (4) and Gareth Delany (8) also fell inside the first four overs.

However, Harry Tector's 64 not out, aided by Lorcan Tucker's 18 off 16 balls, at least allowed Ireland to set a respectable total.

India also stumbled early on in their reply as Craig Young took the wickets of Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav.

But they were never in trouble with the required rate as Deepak Hooda smashed an unbeaten 47 off 29 balls and Pandya added 24 before he was trapped lbw by Josh Little.

Hooda completed the job with back-to-back boundaries as India reached 111-3 with 16 balls to spare.

The second T20 between the sides takes place on Tuesday.

