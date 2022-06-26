ANL 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-6.55%)
Faruqui recommended for NPGCL CEO’s slot

Mushtaq Ghumman 26 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Board of Directors (BoD) of Northern Power Generation Company (NPGCL) Muzaffargarh has recommended Sabeehuz Zaman Faruqui as Chief Executive Officer of the company, well informed sources told Business Recorder.

Sharing the details, sources said, Chairman NPGCL Board of Directors, Dr Tabrez Aslam Shami, in a letter to the Power Division, has stated that incumbent Chief Executive Officer of Northern Power Generation Company Muzaffargarh would be completing his three-year tenure on July 31, 2022.

The Board of Directors NPGCL in its 129th meeting held on December 17, 2021 directed the management to initiate the process of hiring the next CEO NPGCL in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act 2017 and Corporate Governance Rules and Public Sector Companies (Appointment of Chief Executive) Guidelines, 2015.

The position of CEO was subsequently advertised in the national Press on January 30, 2022. In response, thirteen applications were received. After necessary scrutiny by a committee appointed by the Board for this purpose, nine candidates were declared eligible, who were interviewed by the BoD, NPGCL on June 18, 2022 at Lahore.

Rs4/unit raise in Discos’ tariff approved for April

As per Para 6(l) of the Guidelines, the Board, after due assessment, approved to send following list of top three candidates for the position of CEO NPGCL (Genco-III) to the Power Division: (i) Sabeehuz Zaman Faruqui (1st position secured 72% marks);(ii) Hafiz Aziz Ullah(2nd position secured 66 per cent); and (iii)Rustam Ali Ghauri (3rd position secured 60 per cent marks).

The Board of Directors of NPGCL has also authorized the Chairman BoD of NPGCL to send above list of three candidates to the Power Division to seek approval of the Federal Cabinet to select any one of them as CEO of NPGCL along with the required documents for reference.

The candidate who secured top position for the slot of CEO NPGCL has time and again been grilled by the Senate Standing Committee on Power for his poor performance and on the damage done to combined cycle power plant Guddu 747 MW (Guddu-14) due to negligence of the company’s top hierarchy and M/s GE.

The Committee headed by Senator Saifullah Abro also expressed annoyance at the Power Division for failing to take action against the Board of Directors of GHCL, CEO CPGCL and other officials responsible for damage to unit 14 of 747 MW Guddu Thermal Power Plant worth billions of rupees.

