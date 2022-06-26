It is quite strange that people as a nation are not showing seriousness towards conserving energy, which is need of the hour, to say the least. The steps taken by the governments of Punjab and Sindh to reduce timings of markets are said to have received criticism from the traders’ community in particular. Even some economists underscore the need for higher growth in days when the country is facing a current account deficit, which is too big and too dangerous.

People must be aware of the fact that the country spends most of its foreign exchange on petroleum and products. Conserving energy will enable the government to reduce the overall import bill in a meaningful manner. It is important to note that the Sydney residents have been urged to conserve power in the evening as much as possible to avert blackouts. Many other countries are also taking steps aimed at conserving energy. We too should begin to conserve energy.

Nasim Usmani (Karachi)

