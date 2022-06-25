Buzdar moves LHC to seek security, perks

LAHORE: Former chief minister Usman Buzdar on Friday approached the Lahore High Court again against non-provision of security and perks by the provincial government.

Buzdar filed an application in his main petition already pending with the court on the same issue. The petitioner’s counsel contended that the petitioner being the former chief minister was entitled to perks and privileges under Section 21-A of the Punjab Ministers (Salaries, Allowances and Privileges) Act 1975.

Opposition submits no-confidence motion against Punjab CM Usman Buzdar

However, he said despite a requisition given to the government the petitioner was being treated in a discriminatory manner. He said the government also refused to provide police personnel and other perks. He, therefore, asked the court to direct the government to act in accordance with law and protect the rights of the petitioner.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022