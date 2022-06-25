Dec 18-May 22: PAC makes recoveries of Rs61,2253.89m

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has made a recovery of Rs61,2253.89 million from December 2018 to May 2022 as informed by the office of the Auditor General of Pakistan.

Chairman PAC Noor Alam Khan lauded this unprecedented achievement of the PAC. He praised the efforts of the PAC members and appreciated the hard work of its staff. He declared that only an unbiased and non-political accountability process can bring this nation together and restore the public’s faith in the Parliament.

The PAC will be reconstituted soon after some of the members have been given charge of federal and state ministers. No cabinet member can be appointed as convener of the sub-committee of the PAC. All of the sub-committees working under the PAC were dissolved after the resignation of former chairman PAC Rana Tanveer Hussain.

Chairman believes that the constitution of sub-committees would help to expedite billions of rupee recovery pointed out in the audit reports. Moreover, a complaint was received from the displaced students of Pakistanis who got admission in the Ukrainian medical universities but were displaced due to the current war between Ukraine and Russia.

The PAC resolved the genuine problem of those students by obtaining a report from the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC).

Those students would be adjusted/ admitted in the Pakistani medical institutions/ colleges after fulfilling the required SOPs of the PMC and respective institutions/ colleges.

