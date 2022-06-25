WHO to continue cooperation to Punjab govt

LAHORE: The World Health Organization (WHO) will continue its cooperation with the Punjab health department and will provide technical support in areas identified in various departments.

This assurance was given by the WHO representative for Pakistan Dr. Palithamahipala during a meeting with provincial Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education department.

Salman Rafique expressed his gratitude to the WHO for its cooperation with the health department in providing better healthcare facilities to the people of Punjab. The WHO has always extended cooperation to the Punjab government in fighting epidemics and various diseases, he said, adding: “The PML-N government will provide free diagnosis, medicines and treatment facilities to registered patients through vertical programs.”

Moreover, Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal paid a visit to Labs, public waiting areas, fitness center, HISDU and other sections in the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department.

Punjab Health Secretary Ali Jan Khan briefed Chief Secretary about the latest technology in labs. The CS appreciated the steps taken by the health department for the convenience of the patients.

Salman Rafique said, “Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal is a very professional Chief Secretary. We want to improve the condition of government hospitals in Punjab. As per vision of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz, we will provide better health facilities to the people.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022