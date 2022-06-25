Sindh govt amends notification for market closure

KARACHI: The Sindh government has amended the notification for the closure of markets, shopping centres and business activities on Saturdays for saving electricity amid the energy crisis.

The amended notification read that there are no specific closing hours for the Saturdays and all kinds of business activities and trade centres will be allowed to remain open.

The revised notification was issued by the Sindh Home Department. However, all hotels, restaurants, coffee shops and cafes shall be closed by 11:30 pm instead of 11:00 pm.

On June 21, the Sindh government had decided to make amends to the policy regarding markets and businesses closure at 9 pm. The policy was implemented to save power amid a severe energy crisis.