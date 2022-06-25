ANL 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-6.55%)
ASC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.56%)
ASL 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-6.96%)
AVN 76.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-3.37%)
BOP 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.35%)
CNERGY 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-7.09%)
FFL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.14%)
FNEL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.73%)
GGGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.61%)
GGL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-7.3%)
GTECH 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-6.88%)
HUMNL 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5%)
KEL 2.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.06%)
KOSM 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.49%)
MLCF 25.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-6.51%)
PACE 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.96%)
PIBTL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-6.93%)
PRL 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-6.97%)
PTC 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.04%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.14%)
SNGP 33.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.77%)
TELE 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.89%)
TPL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-8.17%)
TPLP 20.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-6.66%)
TREET 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-4.97%)
TRG 75.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.13%)
UNITY 20.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-4.29%)
WAVES 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-6.53%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.36%)
YOUW 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-6.86%)
BR100 4,083 Decreased By -179.3 (-4.21%)
BR30 14,985 Decreased By -647.2 (-4.14%)
KSE100 41,052 Decreased By -1665.2 (-3.9%)
KSE30 15,662 Decreased By -690.8 (-4.22%)
US corn, soya futures firm; wheat mixed

Reuters 25 Jun, 2022

CHICAGO: US soybean futures rose on Friday, snapping a streak of four negative sessions, on a round of bargain buying and short covering, traders said.

“Prices appear to have stabilized at current levels,” Tomm Pfitzenmaier, analyst for Summit Commodity Brokerage, said in a note to clients. “Traders that sold all week will likely want to take some profits on those positions ahead of the weekend.” Corn also was higher, with bargain buying featured after the market fell 3.3% over the previous four sessions. But gains were limited by a weather outlook for the US Midwest that called for good conditions for crop development.

Wheat futures were mixed, garnering support from bullish export data but pressured by the harvest in winter wheat growing areas of the United States.

At 11:10 a.m. CDT (1610 GMT), Chicago Board of Trade July soybean futures were up 24 cents at $16.17-1/4 a bushel.

Strength in the crude oil market added support to soybeans.

CBOT July corn futures were up 12-1/4 cents at $7.59 a bushel.

After temperatures eased this week following a heat wave, the focus is on how much rain will reach the Midwest as corn and soy crops approach key summer growth stages.

Stress from dryness could spread to about 40% of US corn and soy next week, before showers curb driest areas to less than one-third of the belt, Commodity Weather Group said in an note.

CBOT July soft red winter wheat was up 1-1/2 cents at $9.38-3/4 and K.C. hard red winter wheat for July delivery was 2-1/4 cents lower at $10.02-3/4 a bushel.

