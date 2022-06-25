ANL 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-6.55%)
ASC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.56%)
ASL 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-6.96%)
AVN 76.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-3.37%)
BOP 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.35%)
CNERGY 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-7.09%)
FFL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.14%)
FNEL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.73%)
GGGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.61%)
GGL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-7.3%)
GTECH 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-6.88%)
HUMNL 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5%)
KEL 2.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.06%)
KOSM 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.49%)
MLCF 25.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-6.51%)
PACE 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.96%)
PIBTL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-6.93%)
PRL 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-6.97%)
PTC 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.04%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.14%)
SNGP 33.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.77%)
TELE 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.89%)
TPL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-8.17%)
TPLP 20.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-6.66%)
TREET 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-4.97%)
TRG 75.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.13%)
UNITY 20.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-4.29%)
WAVES 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-6.53%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.36%)
YOUW 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-6.86%)
BR100 4,083 Decreased By -179.3 (-4.21%)
BR30 14,985 Decreased By -647.2 (-4.14%)
KSE100 41,052 Decreased By -1665.2 (-3.9%)
KSE30 15,662 Decreased By -690.8 (-4.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold edges higher as dollar slips, rate hike fears linger

Reuters 25 Jun, 2022

Gold edged up on Friday as the dollar retreated and recession fears buoyed its safe-haven appeal, but looming interest rates hikes set the non-yielding asset on course for a weekly dip.

Spot gold rose 0.4% to $1,830.22 per ounce by 2:20 p.m. ET (1820 GMT), after earlier touching a one-week low of $1,816.10. U.S. gold futures settled up at $1,830.3.

Boosting gold's appeal, the dollar index fell 0.2%.

"There are a confluence of forces that are driving gold prices in both directions, forcing it to remain in a small range," said TD Securities' commodity strategist Daniel Ghali.

"We have risks of a recession and signs of an imminent slowdown in global growth driving inflows into gold as a safe haven. On the other hand, we have Fed's commitment to fighting inflation contributing to a significant rise in real rates."

Bullion is considered an inflation hedge but higher U.S. interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding it.

Gold set for second weekly drop on worries over big rate hikes

"We do think that gold has some minor upward potential in the second half of the year, forecast is for $1,900," said Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch.

In the short term, however, the Fed will hike rates aggressively, providing some headwinds for gold, Fritsch added.

In the physical market, dealers offered bigger discounts in India this week to lure buyers as the wedding season concluded, while some consumers in China bought bullion to hedge against economic concerns.

"Rising recession risk is preventing outright short positions for now, but we expect gold to revert to tracking real yields for the rest of 2022, pressuring gold prices lower (albeit with a higher floor given the physical market response to lower prices)," Standard Chartered analyst Suki Cooper said in a note.

Spot silver rose 1.2% to $21.19 per ounce, platinum was up 0.2% to $908.50 while palladium gained 1.7% to $1,876.14.

Dollar Spot gold Spot silver U.S. gold

Comments

1000 characters

Gold edges higher as dollar slips, rate hike fears linger

KSE-100 recovers marginally after falling 2,000 points in 20 minutes

PM Shehbaz slaps 10% 'super tax' on large-scale industries

Super tax a one-time levy, will help narrow budget deficit: Miftah Ismail

'Corporate layoffs a possibility now': Experts react to govt's imposition of 'super tax'

'Market does not believe you': PTI slams coalition govt over super tax

Rupee resumes fall, depreciates marginally against dollar

Wall Street climbs over 2% at end of strong week

US Supreme Court overturns landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling

Ramiz wants to maintain good relations with PM Shehbaz, says Imran Khan has 'cut ties'

Oil rises almost $2, still set for weekly drop on recession fears

Read more stories