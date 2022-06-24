ANL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-7.99%)
ASC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.76%)
ASL 11.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-8.54%)
AVN 73.20 Decreased By ▼ -5.50 (-6.99%)
BOP 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.29%)
CNERGY 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-9.34%)
FFL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5.43%)
FNEL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.22%)
GGGL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-7.85%)
GGL 16.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-7.7%)
GTECH 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-8.3%)
HUMNL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.92%)
KEL 2.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.82%)
KOSM 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-11.59%)
MLCF 25.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-7.59%)
PACE 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-7.01%)
PIBTL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-8.32%)
PRL 18.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-7.33%)
PTC 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.18%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.14%)
SNGP 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-6.94%)
TELE 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-8.38%)
TPL 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-9.36%)
TPLP 19.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-8.1%)
TREET 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-7.28%)
TRG 75.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-3.96%)
UNITY 19.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-7.83%)
WAVES 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-7.05%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.76%)
YOUW 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-7.84%)
BR100 4,020 Decreased By -243.1 (-5.7%)
BR30 14,679 Decreased By -952.9 (-6.1%)
KSE100 40,664 Decreased By -2053.4 (-4.81%)
KSE30 15,449 Decreased By -904.7 (-5.53%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold set for second weekly drop on worries over big rate hikes

Reuters 24 Jun, 2022

Gold prices were flat on Friday but on course for their second straight weekly decline, with worries over major central banks potentially implementing big interest rate hikes to contain runaway inflation weighing on bullion demand.

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,823.67 per ounce, as of 0439 GMT, after hitting a one-week low of $1,820.99 earlier in the session.

US gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,825.80.

Gold prices have dropped about 0.8% this week.

The US Federal Reserve’s commitment to reining in 40-year-high inflation is “unconditional,” its chair Jerome Powell told lawmakers, even as he acknowledged that sharply higher interest rates may push up unemployment.

“The US dollar remains firm and expectations now lean towards a 75-basis-point Fed hike in July.

Gold firms as economic fears return to centre stage

The TIPS spread – a market-based proxy for inflation expectations – is also near a four-month low, and these have kept a lid on any gold rally,“ City Index senior market analyst Matt Simpson said.

The dollar was slightly lower, making greenback-priced gold less expensive for buyers holding other currencies.

However, benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields firmed, limiting demand for gold.

Higher interest rates and bond yields raise the opportunity cost of holding bullion, which yields no interest.

“Gold looks vulnerable over the near-term, given its inability to break $1,850, its 200-day average, this week,” Simpson said, adding that, “were it not for the fear of a global recession then gold would likely be lower than it already is.”

SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.81% to 1,063.07 tonnes on Thursday from 1,071.77 tonnes a day earlier.

Spot silver firmed 0.3% to $21.00 per ounce and platinum rose 0.9% to $914.99, but both were set for weekly losses.

Palladium climbed 1.5% to $1,871.48, and has gained about 3.2% this week.

Gold Prices bullion Gold Spot

Comments

1000 characters

Gold set for second weekly drop on worries over big rate hikes

Equities crash: KSE-100 Index down 2,000 points

PM explains why IMF ‘doesn’t trust’ Pakistan

Sale of over 66pc KES Power stake in K-Electric: Shanghai Electric must get the green light within three months, PM tells Khaqan

FCA mechanism: KE seeks record Rs11.33 per unit hike for May

Afghan quake survivors without food and shelter as floods hamper relief effort

Finance Bill 2022: Senate adopts 244 recommendations

Additional taxation measures of over Rs436bn on the cards

Oil prices hiked to avert default, says Miftah

Oil trades sideways on fears of slower demand, supply uncertainty

Debt-recapitalisation of NPPMCL plants: PC tries to persuade MoE to materialise bank deals

Read more stories