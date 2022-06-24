ANL 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-6.73%)
Conservative by-election defeats were due to distractions, UK’s Raab says

Reuters 24 Jun, 2022

LONDON: Britain’s deputy prime minister Dominic Raab said the loss of two parliamentary seats on Friday by the ruling Conservative Party was a result of the many distractions that the party had faced.

“I think we’ve had distractions because of partygate, because of too much Westminster internal, if you like, focus, when people want to see us focused on their priorities,” Raab told BBC Radio.

UK unveils plans to override ECHR after Rwanda spat

“My view is that the by-elections, both of them, were the result of, if you like, the perfect storm of very difficult local scenarios,” Raab added.

Raab said the Conservative Party now needed to spend the next two years focusing on delivering the government’s plans.

Dominic Raab

