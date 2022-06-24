Brent oil may retest resistance at $112.93

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may retest a resistance at $112.93 per barrel, a break above which could lead to a gain into $115.30-$116.44 range.

The bounce triggered by the support at $108.12 may consist of five small waves, to be shaped into a triangle.

A break below $108.12 could open the way towards $105.67-$107.94 range.

On the daily chart, a retracement analysis reveals a support at $106.89, which triggered a bounce that may extend to $113.05.

Brent oil may test support at $99.64 in Q3

However, the downtrend remains firm.

It is riding on a wave (C), which could travel to $96.93 or far below this level.