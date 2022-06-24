ANL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-7.99%)
Ukraine repels Russian attack on Lysychansk but loses key village

Reuters 24 Jun, 2022

KYIV: Ukrainian troops repelled a Russian attack on the southern outskirts of Lysychansk, the last fully Ukrainian-controlled city in the region of Luhansk, the area’s governor said on Friday.

Serhiy Gaidai wrote on the Telegram messaging app that Russia had, however, taken control of the village of Mykolaivka, located near a key highway to Lysychansk, which has been the focus of heavy fighting.

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Fighting continues, he added, in the battleground twin city of Sievierodonetsk, where Russia has advanced slowly over several weeks.

