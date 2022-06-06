ANL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.4%)
World

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Reuters 06 Jun, 2022

Russia struck Kyiv with missiles for the first time in more than a month, and President Vladimir Putin said he would strike new targets in Ukraine if Western nations supplied the country with longer-range missiles.

Fighting

  • Ukraine said the Kyiv strike on Sunday hit a rail car repair works, while Moscow said it had destroyed tanks sent by Eastern European countries to Ukraine. One person was hospitalised though there were no immediate reports of deaths.

  • In Sievierodonetsk, the main battlefield where Russia has concentrated its forces recently, Ukraine officials said a counter-attack had retaken half of the city.

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday he had travelled to Lysychansk and Soledar, two cities very close to some of the most intense fighting.

  • A Russian state media journalist on Sunday said Russian Major General Roman Kutuzov had been killed in eastern Ukraine, adding to a string of high-ranking military casualties sustained by Moscow.

Putin warns US against supplying Ukraine longer range missiles

  • Ukraine’s state-run nuclear power operator Energoatom said a Russian cruise missile flew “critically low” on Sunday morning over a major nuclear power plant. * Reuters could not independently verify battlefield reports.

Weapons and diplomacy

  • Putin in an interview said Russia would strike new targets if the West supplied longer-range missiles to Ukraine.

  • Britain said it would supply Ukraine with multiple-launch rocket systems that can strike targets up to 80 km (50 miles) away.

  • Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s visit to Serbia has been cancelled after countries around Serbia closed their airspace to his aircraft, a senior foreign ministry source told the Interfax news agency on Sunday.

Economy

  • Russian aluminium producer Rusal has filed a lawsuit against global miner Rio Tinto, seeking to win back access to its 20% share of alumina produced at a jointly owned refiner in Queensland.

  • Russia’s sanctions against Gazprom Germania and its subsidiaries could cost German taxpayers and gas users an extra 5 billion euros ($5.36 billion) a year to pay for replacement gas, the Welt am Sonntag weekly reported, citing industry representatives.

  • Lavrov said on Saturday that Western sanctions would have no effect on the country’s oil exports, predicting a big jump in profit from energy shipments this year. QUOTE

  • “The terrible consequences of this war can be stopped at any moment if one person in Moscow simply gives the order,” Zelenskiy said, in apparent reference to Putin.

