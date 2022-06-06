Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Russia struck Kyiv with missiles for the first time in more than a month, and President Vladimir Putin said he would strike new targets in Ukraine if Western nations supplied the country with longer-range missiles.

Fighting

Ukraine said the Kyiv strike on Sunday hit a rail car repair works, while Moscow said it had destroyed tanks sent by Eastern European countries to Ukraine. One person was hospitalised though there were no immediate reports of deaths.

In Sievierodonetsk, the main battlefield where Russia has concentrated its forces recently, Ukraine officials said a counter-attack had retaken half of the city.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday he had travelled to Lysychansk and Soledar, two cities very close to some of the most intense fighting.