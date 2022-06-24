ANL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.5%)
Pakistan

Govt committed to expediting ongoing CPEC projects: governor

Recorder Report 24 Jun, 2022

LAHORE: Terming the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as a game changer not only for Pakistan but also for the region and the whole world, Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman said on Thursday the government was committed to expedite the ongoing CPEC development projects under the leadership of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

He said this while talking to the newly appointed Consul General of China in Lahore, Zhao Shiren, who called on him, here at Governor’s House today. Issues of mutual interest, promotion of bilateral relations and CPEC were discussed during the meeting.

The Governor maintained that China has stood by Pakistan in every difficult time and relations between Pakistan and China were unparalleled in terms of mutual trust and unity.

He added that people-to-people contact between Pakistan and China would be further strengthened and Pakistan values China’s cooperation in education, health, energy infrastructure and other areas.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

CPEC Shahbaz Sharif bilateral relations Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman CPEC development projects

