ANL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.5%)
ASC 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.27%)
ASL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.42%)
AVN 78.70 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.59%)
BOP 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.61%)
CNERGY 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.14%)
FFL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.3%)
FNEL 6.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.82%)
GGGL 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.42%)
GGL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.14%)
GTECH 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
HUMNL 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.47%)
KEL 2.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (6.77%)
KOSM 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
MLCF 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.72%)
PACE 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.55%)
PIBTL 6.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.02%)
PRL 19.51 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.47%)
PTC 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.13%)
SNGP 33.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
TELE 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.78%)
TPL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
TPLP 21.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.77%)
TREET 30.20 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.17%)
TRG 78.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.1%)
UNITY 21.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.7%)
WAVES 13.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
BR100 4,263 Increased By 33 (0.78%)
BR30 15,632 Increased By 246.3 (1.6%)
KSE100 42,717 Increased By 258.8 (0.61%)
KSE30 16,353 Increased By 94.6 (0.58%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

BJP’s devious ploy

Tanvir Mehdi 24 Jun, 2022

A female Indian politician from a tribal community has been nominated as presidential candidate by prime minister Narendra Modi’s ruling nationalist party, BJP, which has been incessantly disparaging Muslims since its victory in the 2014 general election.

Nominating a tribal, female politician for Presidency is nothing but a devious ploy of the ruling party to expand and consolidate its power base that is guided by the philosophy of majoritarianism. According to this philosophy, the majority of population is entitled to limitless primacy in society. That Muslims under the BJP government are facing the worst form of persecution and repression in India is a fact; it is, in fact, demonizing the Muslim community day in, day out. It has also decided not to placate and woo Muslims to perpetuate its rule.

It is increasingly clear that Muslims all over India are facing the brunt of Hindutva brigade. The BJP has grown in strength by pursuing socially exclusive policies and politics. It is, therefore, no wonder that the ruling party has decided not to field anyone from any minority community for the post of president. The BJP is going to become ‘Muslim-free’ in Parliament after three Muslim MPs from the treasury benches failed to secure a renomination to the Rajya Sabha.

Tanvir Mehdi (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Narendra Modi BJP general election BJP government

Tanvir Mehdi

Comments

1000 characters

BJP’s devious ploy

Oil prices hiked to avert default, says Miftah

Sale of over 66pc Abraaj stake in K-Electric: Shanghai Electric must get the green light within three months, PM tells Khaqan

Finance Bill 2022: Senate adopts 244 recommendations

Additional taxation measures of over Rs436bn on the cards

Debt-recapitalisation of NPPMCL plants: PC tries to persuade MoE to materialise bank deals

Targeted subsidy: Ministries asked to prepare proposals

IMF has asked for more taxes, claims Tarin

KE’s foreign investors meet Dastgir

FCA mechanism: KE seeks record Rs11.33 per unit hike for May

Wapda, Discos: No employee to get free electricity: ministry

Read more stories