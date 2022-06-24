Mother of Dr Farooq Sattar passes away

KARACHI: The mother of former Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Dr Farooq Sattar passed away in Karachi on Thursday.

According to the family sources, her funeral prayers offered after Asr prayers in the MC Ground of the PIB Colony, Karachi.

On the occasion, MQM-P Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui expressed his grief and condolences over the sad demise of the mother of Dr Farooq Sattar.

“We share the grief of Dr Farooq Sattar and stand by him in this time of distress. May Allah Almighty elevate the ranks of the departed soul and grant her Jannah,” he prayed. Earlier, the body of the mother of Dr Farooq Sattar was shifted from Liaquat National Hospital to the Jamshed Road morgue through Edhi Ambulance.