Conference on completion of water, drainage projects

LAHORE: A conference was organized by the Punjab Housing and Urban Development Department on the ‘completion of major water and drainage projects in Punjab’ here on Thursday.

It was attended by heads of international development partners, including JICA Japan, UNICEF, World Bank, French Development Agency, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, Asian Development Bank and Danida Denmark, and water utility companies of Punjab.

Punjab Housing Secretary Shakeel Ahmed, Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority Water Authority Chief Executive Officer Syed Zahid Aziz, Water and Sanitation Authority (Wasa) Lahore MD Irfan Ahmed, Wasa Faisalabad MD Abu Bakar Imran and other senior officials were also present at the occasion.

While addressing the conference, the Punjab Housing Secretary said the completion of major water and drainage projects in Punjab is imperative to improve the lives of common men; “the purpose of the conference was to improve the service delivery of water companies.” He highlighted the hurdles that were holding back its completion and also discussed the need to accelerate the completion of mega projects across Punjab.

The Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority CEO said that revolutionary measures were required on water supply and drainage projects. “To solve the problems, we have to invest in big water projects. The quality of groundwater varies in different cities of Punjab,” he added.

