Sohail Hussain made PWCTA secretary general

Press Release 24 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Noted business leader Malik Sohail Hussain has been appointed as Secretary-General of the Pakistan-Western Canada Trade Association (PWCTA). Bushra Rehman, President of PWCTA make this announcement in a simple but impressive ceremony held in Pakistan’s Consulate General office in Vancouver which was attended by diplomats, businesses and government officials.

Pakistan’s Consul General in Vancouver, Canada Janbaz Khan was also present at the occasion. Speaking at the occasion, Bushra Rehman said that the decision has been taken in view of the efforts of Malik Sohail Hussain in boosting Pakistan’s exports and image and bringing the business community of the two countries closer.

She said that Malik Sohail will help us boost bilateral trade as he has enabled many entrepreneurs to improve their capacity while serving in important positions in FPCCI, SAARC Chamber, UBG, IWCCI and ICCI.

Speaking at the occasion, Consult General Janbaz Khan said that he fully supports the move to appoint Malik Sohail as Secretary-General of the trade body.

He said that he hopes Malik Sohail will be generating new business ideas, maximize marketing capacity, bring potential partners closer, create strategic partnerships and help businessmen make better decisions to promote the cause of Pakistan.

“We have full confidence in the abilities and efforts of Malik Sohail and we can foresee that he will use all his resources and abilities to promote the cause,” he added.

Malik Sohail said that he feels honoured and that he will leave no stone unturned to come up to the expectations and promote Pakistani products in Canada.

He said that there is a great potential for bilateral trade between the two countries which must be exploited.

Meanwhile, UBG’s Patron-in-Chief SM Muneer, President Zubair Tufail, former SVP FPCCI Amir Atta Bajwa and other business leaders have congratulated him on the new appointment, assured all-out cooperation and said that he deserved it.

