ANL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.5%)
ASC 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.27%)
ASL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.42%)
AVN 78.70 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.59%)
BOP 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.61%)
CNERGY 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.14%)
FFL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.3%)
FNEL 6.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.82%)
GGGL 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.42%)
GGL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.14%)
GTECH 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
HUMNL 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.47%)
KEL 2.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (6.77%)
KOSM 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
MLCF 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.72%)
PACE 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.55%)
PIBTL 6.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.02%)
PRL 19.51 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.47%)
PTC 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.13%)
SNGP 33.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
TELE 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.78%)
TPL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
TPLP 21.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.77%)
TREET 30.20 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.17%)
TRG 78.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.1%)
UNITY 21.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.7%)
WAVES 13.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
BR100 4,263 Increased By 33 (0.78%)
BR30 15,632 Increased By 246.3 (1.6%)
KSE100 42,717 Increased By 258.8 (0.61%)
KSE30 16,353 Increased By 94.6 (0.58%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan HCAR (Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited) 174.55 Increased By ▲ 0.66%

Honda Atlas to introduce locally-assembled Vezel in Pakistan?

Bilal Hussain 23 Jun, 2022

Honda Atlas is considering introducing a locally-assembled version of its crossover SUV, Vezel, as Pakistan sees a growing popularity of the car segment, Business Recorder learnt on Thursday.

The source, privy to the development, on condition of anonymity said the company has been testing the Honda Vezel H-RV in Pakistan, and evaluating its feasibility. The source added that presently, the company was testing a petrol variant.

While still at an early stage, the development comes as Pakistan sees a greater market share of crossover SUVs in the face of rising car prices.

Despite the price-hikes, the SUV segment has jumped from 5% market share to 20% in three years as a number of companies launched several cars including KIA Sportage, Hyundai Tucson, MG Motors MG-HS, DFSK Glory, Proton X70 and Oshan X7.

Honda Atlas increases car prices, delivery time for higher-end Civic stays at nearly 12 months

According to a study conducted by Changan Pakistan, the SUV segment, if it sustains the growth trajectory, may become the biggest car segment at 37% by 2030.

Meanwhile, former chairman at the Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts and Accessories Manufacturers (PAAPAM) Mashood Khan said market talks are rife that Honda has been assessing feasibility of launching a crossover SUV.

“If you go back six months, you will see significant growth in the auto sector. It has certainly been a time when auto companies would think about bringing more models to snatch a share,” he said.

Khan said H-RV is a better option when compared with the BR-V, a vehicle the company has been selling in the country for a few years.

However, the former PAAPAM chief said the present scenario of the auto sector and the economy's precarious position could force car assemblers to delay their plans.

Another auto parts manufacturer, Aamir Allawala, said Toyota's plan to launch its crossover SUV, the hybrid Corolla Cross, is also aimed at tapping the same market segment.

Honda auto sector Hyundai Motor Co Automobile Honda Atlas Cars automobile sector Indus Motor Company Pakistan auto sector Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Toyota Pakistan Honda Atlas Honda Vezel KIA Sportage

Comments

1000 characters

Honda Atlas to introduce locally-assembled Vezel in Pakistan?

Critical level: SBP-held foreign exchange reserves plummet to $8.24bn

Rupee closes with historic gain over US dollar, ends at 207.23

Govt to capitalise on drop in international oil price: Miftah Ismail

Supreme Court says Americans have right to carry guns in public

Senate body adopts 27 recommendations on Finance Bill

Pakistan LNG Ltd gets single bid from QatarEnergy at $39.80/mmbtu for July cargo

Vitol-backed VavaCars announces shutting down Pakistan operations

Bilawal urges UN to form task force to tackle disinformation globally

Oil prices weaken on hawkish Fed rhetoric, concerns about demand

KSE-100 inches upwards on positive sentiment

Read more stories