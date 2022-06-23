ANL 10.88 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.06%)
ASC 9.66 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.44%)
ASL 12.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.17%)
AVN 77.86 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.5%)
BOP 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.79%)
CNERGY 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.42%)
FFL 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.6%)
FNEL 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.64%)
GGGL 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.01%)
GGL 17.82 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.25%)
GTECH 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
HUMNL 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.07%)
KEL 2.85 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (7.14%)
KOSM 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.52%)
MLCF 27.86 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.94%)
PACE 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.62%)
PIBTL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.54%)
PRL 19.44 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.1%)
PTC 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.07%)
SILK 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.31%)
SNGP 34.08 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.56%)
TELE 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.05%)
TPL 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.99%)
TPLP 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.14%)
TREET 30.03 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.59%)
TRG 78.15 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.03%)
UNITY 21.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
WAVES 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.82%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.05%)
YOUW 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.35%)
BR100 4,277 Increased By 47.8 (1.13%)
BR30 15,627 Increased By 241.2 (1.57%)
KSE100 42,766 Increased By 307.7 (0.72%)
KSE30 16,380 Increased By 121.3 (0.75%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Is Covid coming back?

BR Research 23 Jun, 2022

Pakistan is often quoted by many for the global recognition of its COVID response. Nonetheless, the globalpandemic not only had an immediate impact on health of the people and healthcare systems across the globe, it was believed to have significant and long term socio economic impact as well.

Last year’s Economic Survey of Pakistan (FY21) counts the impact COVID had on the socioeconomic front of the country. Its impact particularly on the health domain where healthcare system of the country is fragile, provision of healthcare for COVID as well as non-COVID related illnesses was one of the biggest concerns. The pandemic significantly impacted the reproductive healthcare and the newborn in terms of shortages of required medications, regular vaccines for immunization, and diversion of resources for COVID patients and response.

On the education side, mobility constraints, and access to internet, laptops/computers and tele-schooling had an uneven impact – especially for women, which increased the disparity in education further.

Giving credit where due, the previous government was able to manage COVID decently with its variants, economic and social impact and resource requirements. When curtains fell on NCOC on April 1, 2022, COVID had infected more than 1.5 million people in the country with 30,355 deaths due to the virus since the beginning of the pandemic.

After a lull of a few months, the virus is rearing its head again – at least it looks like as the COVID positivity rate in the country is seen crossing one percent, with Hyderabad, Karachi and Islamabad leading. Does this mean that COVID is back? Mostly likely yes; the virus was never completely gone and the spike in the cases should not surprise the health officials as the world continues to see cases. Will it turn into a full-fledged COVID wave in the country? It is too early to say anything with 100 percent surety as the dynamics today are different with the number of vaccinations completed and the healthcare system’s experience to deal with hospitalizations.

However, a wave cannot be ruled out completely because the country has completely opened up; travel bans and restrictions have been completely lifted; economic activity restrictions have been removed; and basic SOPs such as masking and social distancing has almost ended. Also, the rising number of cases is also a signal that the vaccine efficacies waning. And a major difference since the last wave has been the change in government. If cases rise, what will be interesting to see is how the new government handles and manages COVID.

NCOC healthcare vaccinations COVID19 virus Economic Survey of Pakistan 2020 2021

Comments

1000 characters

Is Covid coming back?

Steel sector: Amended finance bill may restore turnover tax adjustment

$2.3bn loan agreement signed with Chinese consortium: Miftah says inflows expected ‘within days’

PD on track over energy sector structural reforms with IMF

FBR achieves budgeted target of Rs5.829trn

FTA signing with GCC agreed

Banking sector: SBP announces steps aimed at conserving energy, fuel

‘KSA is assisting in getting another deferred oil facility through IDB’

Progress made over FY23 budget: IMF

Anomaly Committees: Miftah visits FBR HQs where he reviews recommendations

1Q of FY 2021-22: KE allowed to recover QTA to the tune of Re0.57/unit from consumers

Read more stories