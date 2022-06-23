Pakistan offers assistance

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday extended condolences over the loss of precious lives and damage to property caused by the tragic earthquake in Paktika province of Afghanistan and offered required assistance in this regard.

“The government and people of Pakistan extend deepest condolences and sympathies over the loss of precious lives and damage to property caused by the tragic earthquake in Paktika province of Afghanistan and its adjoining areas, and torrential floods in various provinces across the country,” Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said in a statement.

UN says 2,000 homes believed destroyed in Afghan quake

He said that the people of Pakistan stand in strong solidarity with their Afghan brethren in this difficult time. We have no doubt that the brotherly Afghan people will overcome the effects of this natural calamity with their characteristic resilience. “Our authorities and institutions are working to extend required assistance to Afghanistan in coordination with their relevant institutions,” he added. According to media reports, more than 1,000 lost their lives and 1,500 others were injured when Eastern provinces of Afghanistan – Paktia and Paktika – neighbouring Pakistan were jolted by a strong earthquake on Wednesday night.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022