ANL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.57%)
ASC 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
ASL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.44%)
AVN 77.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.39%)
BOP 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.76%)
CNERGY 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.94%)
FFL 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
FNEL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.82%)
GGGL 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
GGL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.51%)
GTECH 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.77%)
HUMNL 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.79%)
KEL 2.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.37%)
KOSM 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.49%)
MLCF 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.43%)
PACE 3.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.25%)
PIBTL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
PRL 19.04 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.37%)
PTC 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.36%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
SNGP 33.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-4.94%)
TELE 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
TPL 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TPLP 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.63%)
TREET 29.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.3%)
TRG 77.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.9%)
UNITY 21.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.97%)
WAVES 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.67%)
YOUW 5.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.13%)
BR100 4,230 Decreased By -6.2 (-0.15%)
BR30 15,386 Decreased By -203.1 (-1.3%)
KSE100 42,458 Decreased By -67.8 (-0.16%)
KSE30 16,259 Increased By 2.9 (0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Khar-led delegation to attend CHOGM

Recorder Report 23 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar would pay an official visit to Kigali, Rwanda to lead Pakistan’s delegation to the 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) on 24-25 June 2022, Foreign Office said. In a statement, Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said that Hina Rabbani Khar will also attend the Pre-CHOGM Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers Meeting (CFAMM) on 23 June 2022.

The Minister of State would also hold bilateral meetings with several world leaders on the sidelines of the event. He said that the leaders of the 54-member countries of the Commonwealth would hold discussions, among others, on issues related to the youth, technology and innovation and various global challenges including climate change, post-Covid recovery and economic crises, particularly, in the context of the present conflict in Europe.

Besides the CHOGM Communiqué, “Delivering a Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming”, various important documents such as Kigali Declaration on Child Care and Protection Reform, Commonwealth Living Lands Charter, and Declaration on Sustainable Urbanization are also expected to be adopted.

FATF challenge: Khar praises global partners, friends for support

He added that the Minister of State will present Pakistan’s perspective at the plenary as well as other discussions during this important Commonwealth event which could not be held in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic. The last CHOGM was held in London in 2018.

“Pakistan is one of the 8 founding members of the Commonwealth, and is expanding its engagement with the Organization and member countries in pursuance of the common goals of peace, prosperity and sustainable development,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Pakistan Foreign office Hina Rabbani Khar Minister of State for Foreign Affairs CHOGM CFAMM

Comments

1000 characters

Khar-led delegation to attend CHOGM

Progress made over FY23 budget: IMF

$2.3bn loan agreement signed with Chinese consortium: Miftah says inflows expected ‘within days’

PD on track over energy sector structural reforms with IMF

FBR achieves budgeted target of Rs5.829trn

Steel sector: Amended finance bill may restore turnover tax adjustment

FTA signing with GCC agreed

Banking sector: SBP announces steps aimed at conserving energy, fuel

‘KSA is assisting in getting another deferred oil facility through IDB’

Polling for Islamabad LG elections delayed

Anomaly Committees: Miftah visits FBR HQs where he reviews recommendations

Read more stories