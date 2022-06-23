Khar-led delegation to attend CHOGM

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar would pay an official visit to Kigali, Rwanda to lead Pakistan’s delegation to the 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) on 24-25 June 2022, Foreign Office said. In a statement, Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said that Hina Rabbani Khar will also attend the Pre-CHOGM Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers Meeting (CFAMM) on 23 June 2022.

The Minister of State would also hold bilateral meetings with several world leaders on the sidelines of the event. He said that the leaders of the 54-member countries of the Commonwealth would hold discussions, among others, on issues related to the youth, technology and innovation and various global challenges including climate change, post-Covid recovery and economic crises, particularly, in the context of the present conflict in Europe.

Besides the CHOGM Communiqué, “Delivering a Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming”, various important documents such as Kigali Declaration on Child Care and Protection Reform, Commonwealth Living Lands Charter, and Declaration on Sustainable Urbanization are also expected to be adopted.

He added that the Minister of State will present Pakistan’s perspective at the plenary as well as other discussions during this important Commonwealth event which could not be held in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic. The last CHOGM was held in London in 2018.

“Pakistan is one of the 8 founding members of the Commonwealth, and is expanding its engagement with the Organization and member countries in pursuance of the common goals of peace, prosperity and sustainable development,” he added.

