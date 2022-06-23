ANL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.57%)
WECs of PBM: First-ever stitching, processing unit inaugurated

Recorder Report 23 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Marri on Wednesday said the federal government has always prioritised uplift of women by offering excelling opportunities.

She was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the first-ever stitching/processing unit for Women Empowerment Centres (WECs) of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) established in collaboration with Turkish International Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA).

The items being prepared in 161 WECs of PBM will be brought in the stitching unit for necessary alteration, finishing, packaging and price tagging process to sell out at centralised commercial location in the capital city.

The federal minister along with the Ambassador Republic of Turkey in Pakistan Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul and his spouse inaugurated the stitching unit.

Marri said Wednesday’s event will serve as a milestone in the journey of women towards economic emancipation and self-reliance. “It is the vision of the government to bring women in mainstream so as to ensure the economic stability in the country”, she added while paying tribute to all the working women.

She said that today’s modern era demanded innovative interventions for high quality professional skills and PBM was now implementing the concept to establish a stitching unit for on-ground and online selling of best quality finished products of PBM-WECs throughout the country. She appreciated the PBM-TIKA joint efforts for the betterment of poor women.

The minister highlighted the historic, cultural and religious cordial Pak-Turk Relations and expressed her gratitude to the Turkish envoy and his spouse for extending their philanthropic cooperation with PBM. She also admired the worldwide humanitarian services of TIKA and highlighted the various collaborative initiatives with PBM. Addressing on the occasion, Turkish Ambassador appreciated PBM’s efforts to empower vulnerable women of the country. The Turkish envoy shared his wonderful experience while working in Pakistan and extending support to the vulnerable populace. He also vowed for a sustainable partnership with PBM for social services. President TIKA Muhsin Balci and Director Administration PBM, Dr Zafar Khan Safdar also participated in the ceremony.

