ANL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.57%)
ASC 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
ASL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.44%)
AVN 77.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.39%)
BOP 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.76%)
CNERGY 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.94%)
FFL 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
FNEL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.82%)
GGGL 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
GGL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.51%)
GTECH 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.77%)
HUMNL 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.79%)
KEL 2.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.37%)
KOSM 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.49%)
MLCF 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.43%)
PACE 3.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.25%)
PIBTL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
PRL 19.04 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.37%)
PTC 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.36%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
SNGP 33.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-4.94%)
TELE 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
TPL 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TPLP 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.63%)
TREET 29.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.3%)
TRG 77.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.9%)
UNITY 21.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.97%)
WAVES 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.67%)
YOUW 5.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.13%)
BR100 4,230 Decreased By -6.2 (-0.15%)
BR30 15,386 Decreased By -203.1 (-1.3%)
KSE100 42,458 Decreased By -67.8 (-0.16%)
KSE30 16,259 Increased By 2.9 (0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rubber: Japan futures edge lower

Reuters 23 Jun, 2022

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures slipped on Wednesday, tracking weakness in Shanghai futures and lower raw material prices in top producer Thailand. However, losses were capped as a softer yen made yen-denominated assets more affordable when purchased in other currencies.

The Osaka Exchange rubber contract for November delivery finished down 0.7 yen, or 0.3%, at 254.0 yen ($1.86) per kg. Shanghai rubber futures were down mainly due to uncertainty about China’s COVID-19 situation and lower-than-expected natural rubber demand in the country, said a Singapore-based trader.

“SHFE is likely to rise soon as long as there is no major lockdown in China, as production and car sales are going up. For now, we believe the worst is almost over for SHFE,” he added. The dollar traded at 136.22 yen against 135.04 yen on Tuesday afternoon in Asia.

Thai latex prices hit their lowest level since Jan. 27 at 43.85 baht ($1.24) per kg on Wednesday. The rubber contract on the Shanghai futures exchange for September delivery was down 175 yuan at 12,500 yuan ($1,858.71) per tonne, after hitting the lowest since May 10 of 12,455 yuan.

The Universal Beijing Resort said it would reopen on June 25 after being closed for nearly two months, as the number of new COVID-19 cases in the Chinese capital falls. The front-month rubber contract on Singapore Exchange’s SICOM platform for July delivery last traded at 157.9 US cents per kg, down 1.5 percent.

rubber Japan rubber rubber exports rubber prices

Comments

1000 characters

Rubber: Japan futures edge lower

$2.3bn loan agreement signed with Chinese consortium: Miftah says inflows expected ‘within days’

PD on track over energy sector structural reforms with IMF

FBR achieves budgeted target of Rs5.829trn

Steel sector: Amended finance bill may restore turnover tax adjustment

FTA signing with GCC agreed

Banking sector: SBP announces steps aimed at conserving energy, fuel

Record $57m landed in RDAs, says PM

ECC approves Rs149bn payments to IPPs, KE

Oil slumps nearly 3pc

Pakistan offers assistance

Read more stories