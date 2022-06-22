ANL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.57%)
Asif Ali Zardari's mother passes away in Karachi

  • Deceased was unwell for the past few days and was admitted to a private hospital
BR Web Desk 22 Jun, 2022

Former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chair Asif Ali Zardari’s mother, Zareen Ara Bukhari, passed away in Karachi, Aaj News reported on Wednesday.

The deceased had been unwell for the past few days and was admitted to a private hospital where she breathed her last.

She will be buried in the family graveyard of Baloo Ja Quba in Shaheed Benazirabad.

Following the news of his mother’s demise, the ex-president left Islamabad for Karachi.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani expressed grief over the demise of the former president’s mother.

