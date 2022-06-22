ANL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.57%)
ASC 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
ASL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.44%)
AVN 77.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.39%)
BOP 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.76%)
CNERGY 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.94%)
FFL 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
FNEL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.82%)
GGGL 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
GGL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.51%)
GTECH 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.77%)
HUMNL 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.79%)
KEL 2.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.37%)
KOSM 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.49%)
MLCF 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.43%)
PACE 3.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.25%)
PIBTL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
PRL 19.04 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.37%)
PTC 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.36%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
SNGP 33.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-4.94%)
TELE 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
TPL 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TPLP 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.63%)
TREET 29.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.3%)
TRG 77.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.9%)
UNITY 21.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.97%)
WAVES 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.67%)
YOUW 5.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.13%)
BR100 4,230 Decreased By -6.2 (-0.15%)
BR30 15,386 Decreased By -203.1 (-1.3%)
KSE100 42,474 Decreased By -51.6 (-0.12%)
KSE30 16,263 Increased By 6.7 (0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Major Gulf bourses in red on revived inflation fears

Reuters 22 Jun, 2022

Major stock markets in the Gulf fell in early trade on Wednesday, tracking Asian shares as persistent worries about interest rates and inflation remained a key focus for investors.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.39%. Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index dropped 1.5%, dragged down by a 2.4% fall in Al Rajhi Bank and a 2.9% decline in Sahara International Petrochemical Company.

Oil prices, a key catalyst for the Gulf’s financial market, skidded more than $6 a barrel amid a push by US President Joe Biden to bring down soaring fuel costs.

Most Gulf bourses rebound but investors cautious on growth fears

Seven oil companies are set to meet Biden on Thursday, under pressure from the White House to drive down fuel prices as they make record profits.

The energy index in Saudi Arabia was down 0.6%.

The main share index in Dubai, the Middle East’s travel and tourism hub, retreated 1.4%, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties declining 2.8%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index fell 1.2%, hit by a 1.1% drop in First Abu Dhabi Bank, United Arab Emirates’ biggest lender.

Economists polled by Reuters expect the US Federal Reserve will deliver another 75-basis-point interest rate hike next month, followed by a half-percentage-point rise in September, and won’t scale back to quarter-percentage-point moves until November at the earliest.

The Qatari index lost 0.2%, with Commercial Bank trading 1.1% lower.

Most stock markets in the Gulf Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index

Comments

1000 characters

Major Gulf bourses in red on revived inflation fears

IMF being lenient with current government: Shaukat Tarin

Pakistan, IMF make 'progress on FY23 budget', move closer to programme revival

Rupee shows improvement as Pakistan moves closer to IMF deal

OGDCL discovers oil, gas reserves in Sindh and Punjab

Oil slumps by more than $5 as Biden expected to cut US fuel cost

UK inflation hits new 40-year high of 9.1% in May, highest in G7

SHC bars authorities from exhuming Aamir Liaquats’s body for autopsy

IKEA India to source more products locally to tackle rising inflation

Subsidy waiver on use of HSD by power sector: ECC all set to consider PD’s proposal

Launch of sukuk plan approved

Read more stories