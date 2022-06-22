ANL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.57%)
ASC 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
ASL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.44%)
AVN 77.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.39%)
BOP 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.76%)
CNERGY 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.94%)
FFL 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
FNEL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.82%)
GGGL 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
GGL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.51%)
GTECH 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.77%)
HUMNL 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.79%)
KEL 2.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.37%)
KOSM 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.49%)
MLCF 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.43%)
PACE 3.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.25%)
PIBTL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
PRL 19.04 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.37%)
PTC 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.36%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
SNGP 33.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-4.94%)
TELE 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
TPL 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TPLP 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.63%)
TREET 29.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.3%)
TRG 77.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.9%)
UNITY 21.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.97%)
WAVES 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.67%)
YOUW 5.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.13%)
BR100 4,230 Decreased By -6.2 (-0.15%)
BR30 15,386 Decreased By -203.1 (-1.3%)
KSE100 42,474 Decreased By -51.6 (-0.12%)
KSE30 16,263 Increased By 6.7 (0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Miners pull Australian shares lower on weak commodity prices

Reuters Updated 22 Jun, 2022

Australian shares ended a choppy session lower on Wednesday, with mining and gold stocks leading the fall on weak commodity prices, while interest rate hikes and broadening inflationary pressures across the globe kept investors on edge.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.23% lower at 6,508.5, declining for an eighth session in nine.

Global markets were volatile as investors continue to assess how worried they need to be about central banks pushing the world economy into recession as they attempt to curtail red-hot inflation with rate increases.

“Until we see a peak in inflationary pressures or a change in central bank hawkishness, we’d anticipate this volatility to persist and for markets to remain somewhat fraught,” said Kerry Craig, a global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management.

Miners slipped 0.37% and were among the top drags on the Australian benchmark, weighed down by weak iron ore prices as worries grew about steel oversupply in China.

However, iron ore behemoths BHP and Rio Tinto gained 0.2% and 0.6%, respectively. Gold stocks dropped 0.9% on softer bullion prices.

Australian shares end higher on central bank’s rate-hike stance

Newcrest Mining, the country’s largest gold miner, dropped 0.8%, while Northern Star Resources fell 0.25%.

Energy stocks, however, gained 1.5%, with oil and gas major Woodside Energy Group and Santos up 1.95% and 1.21%, respectively.

In other news, shares of Zip Co closed 11.4% lower after hitting a six-year low, as the buy-now-pay-later firm said it would increase consumer fee and merchant repricing, among others, to counter the effect of higher interest rates.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closed 0.21% lower at 10,678.67.

Australian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Miners pull Australian shares lower on weak commodity prices

IMF being lenient with current government: Shaukat Tarin

Pakistan, IMF make 'progress on FY23 budget', move closer to programme revival

Rupee shows improvement as Pakistan moves closer to IMF deal

OGDCL discovers oil, gas reserves in Sindh and Punjab

Oil slumps by more than $5 as Biden expected to cut US fuel cost

UK inflation hits new 40-year high of 9.1% in May, highest in G7

SHC bars authorities from exhuming Aamir Liaquats’s body for autopsy

IKEA India to source more products locally to tackle rising inflation

Subsidy waiver on use of HSD by power sector: ECC all set to consider PD’s proposal

Launch of sukuk plan approved

Read more stories