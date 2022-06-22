6.1 magnitude earthquake jolts Punjab, KPK

Several areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were jolted by an earthquake on Wednesday morning.

As per the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the earthquake occurred at 1:54am, 44 kilometres southwest of Khōst, Afghanistan, and had a depth of 50.8 kilometres.

5.0 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad, KPK

Tremors were felt in the northern and upper regions, including Peshawar, Islamabad, Lahore, Kohat, Swat, Rawalpindi, Buner, Pakpattan and Mianwali.

No loss of life and property was reported.

Last week, tremors were felt in Peshawar, Mardan, Nowshera, Malakand and Abbottabad. The 5.0 magnitude had a depth of 175 kilometres.