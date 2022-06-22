Balochistan follows in the footsteps of Sindh: deficit budget

QUETTA: The Balochistan government on Tuesday unveiled a deficit budget worth Rs 612.7 billion with a deficit of Rs 72.8 billion for the upcoming fiscal year of 2022-23.

With the ink still not dry on the budgetary figures, which were approved at the penultimate moment before being presented in the house, the penned figures showed that the government expected receipts worth Rs 528.6 billion this year.

This includes federal transfers worth Rs370.33 billion, Rs 48.37 in funds that the province generated, foreign funds for projects worth Rs14.36 billion, and Sui gas lease extension bonus worth Rs 40 billion, capital receipts including state trading receipts worth Rs12.21 billion, federal grants worth Rs 28.27 billion.

The government also expects Rs 11.40 billion in carry-over funds from the ongoing fiscal year.

Balochistan Finance Minister Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran presented the budget in the House and announced a 15 percent increase in the salaries of government employees.

The finance minister while unveiling the features of the annual budget in the House said that the Balochistan government has not imposed any new tax on it. He said that about Rs367 billion has been allocated in the budget for non-development expenditure and the funds of Rs191.5 billion have been allocated for the development expenditure in the annual budget.

Balochistan govt postpones budget announcement at the last minute

Balochistan Finance Minister announced to create of 2,851 new posts for the youth for the next financial year while Rs 133 billion was allocated for ongoing 3367 schemes as well as Rs34 billion allocated for 3470 new schemes in the province.

Khetran said Rs 26 billion has been earmarked for the health sector while Rs 12 billion has been earmarked in the head of non-development expenditures.

Rs 6.6 billion has been allocated for the supply of medicines and Rs 9 billion for the development project of the education sector. He added that Rs 61 billion has been earmarked for non-development in the education sector.

About the law and order funds, he announced that they have allocated a total of Rs44 billion. He added that the non-development budget allocation of Rs42 billion and Rs 2 billion for the development of law and order in the province.

In Balochistan, 16 DHQs are being given the status of civil hospitals, said Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran adding that a huge amount of Rs 6 billion has been spent in hospitals across Balochistan to meet the shortage of medicines.

He said his government has made an excellent contract with the Reko Diq as they are moving forward under the leadership of Balochistan Chief Abdul Quddus Bizenjo.

Acting Speaker Sardar Babar Musa Khel presided over the budget session of the Balochistan Assembly. The budget session started three hours behind its scheduled time at 4 pm.