ECC meeting to take up 13-point agenda today

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet is being held Wednesday (June 22) to take up 13-point agenda item, including the appointment of a director on the board of the Pakistan Single Window company.

The ECC meeting to be presided over by Finance Minister Miftah Ismail will also take up the summary of the Petroleum Division for withdrawal of subsidy on the consumption of high-speed diesel by the power sector.

The ECC will also take up the Cabinet Division’s proposal seeking Technical Supplementary Grant (TSG) of Rs125,819,029 for various requirements of 6 Aviation Squadron, Cabinet Division (Custom Duties and Payment of Clearing Agent), Defence Division request for payment of Rs40 million for the media publicity campaign by the NCOC through a TSG.

The meeting will also consider another proposal of the Defence Division seeking a TSG to meet critical shortfall owing to enhancement of rental ceiling of accommodation under Demand No 28 and 29 during the outgoing fiscal year 2021-22. Foreign Affairs Ministry’s proposal of additional funds to meet the shortfall in the annual budget of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for 2021-22, Housing and Works proposal for allocation of additional funds for repair and maintenance of Ministers’ Enclave, Islamabad will be considered.

PSW holds media dialogue for collaboration on cross-border trade facilitation

The ECC will also be moved a summary by Information Technology and Telecom with regard to supplementary grant for Special Communications Organization (SCO).

During the current financial year 2021-22, the Interior Division requested for supplementary grant of Rs1224.4.1 million for payment admissible to the families of deceased/Shaheed families under the Prime Minister’s Assistance Package.

The ECC will also consider another proposal for the Ministry of Interior regarding the request for a supplementary grant of Rs39.363 million for the purchase of surveillance cameras with accessories for maintaining law and order situation during the upcoming protest/sit-in announced by a political party. As well as TSG of Rs140.209 million for maintaining law and order situation during protest/sit-in announced by a political party. Interior and regular supplementary grant amounting to Rs5695.550 million in respect of CAFS for 2021-22 to meet the anticipated excess expenditure under OERE up to June 2022.

The ECC will also take up Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan’s request for TSG for permanent settlement of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIoJK) Refugees 1989 and onwards.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022