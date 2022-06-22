Hakla-DI Khan Motorway: All possible steps be taken for protection of passengers: minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Asad Mahmood has said that all possible measures should be taken for the protection of life and property of passengers on Hakla-DI Khan Motorway. He said this while presiding over a high-level meeting held in the Ministry of Communications on Tuesday, in which issues related to the accumulation of rainwater and traffic congestion on Hakla-DI Khan Motorway were reviewed.

Federal Secretary Communications and Chairman National Highways Authority Capt Muhammad Khurram Agha (retired), and senior officials of the Ministry of Communications and the National Highway Authority (NHA) also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, Mahmood was informed that as soon as water accumulation was reported on the motorway, immediate action was taken for its drainage to ensure a smooth flow of traffic.

He directed to inquire into the incident and submit a report within four days. Protecting lives and property of commuters is our top priority. He said that the causes of danger to human life would not be tolerated at all.

He said that effective management of drainage on the motorway should be ensured so that such unpleasant situations could be avoided in the future.

On the occasion, the officials of the NHA informed the Federal Minister Mahmood that the design of Hakla-DI Khan Motorway will be reviewed in detail and any defects found will be rectified immediately.

