Renault and Nissan face legal action in France over motor problems

Reuters 21 Jun, 2022

PARIS: Renault and Nissan faced legal action in France from customers who had suffered problems with some of their motors.

Christophe Lèguevaques, a lawyer involved in the class action lawsuit against Renault and Nissan, said the joint legal action represented complaints from some 1,100 people.

Renault said that while the motors did have some technical problems, they never represented any safety risks. Renault added it would examine paying compensation to cutomers over the issue on a case-by-case basis.

“In the first instance, we encourage customers who believe they may be affected by this issue to contact their local Nissan dealership who will inspect and diagnose vehicle appropriately and provide the necessary support,” added Nissan in a statement.

