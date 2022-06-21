ANL 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.36%)
ASC 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.16%)
ASL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.1%)
AVN 77.77 Increased By ▲ 5.41 (7.48%)
BOP 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 5.66 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (6.39%)
FFL 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.82%)
FNEL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.39%)
GGGL 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (5.47%)
GGL 17.69 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (6.31%)
GTECH 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.68%)
HUMNL 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.44%)
KEL 2.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.49%)
KOSM 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.76%)
MLCF 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.44%)
PACE 3.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.9%)
PIBTL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.76%)
PRL 18.97 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (7.3%)
PTC 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.52%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 35.65 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.03%)
TELE 11.53 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.5%)
TPL 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (9.67%)
TPLP 21.23 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (7.33%)
TREET 29.65 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.31%)
TRG 78.85 Increased By ▲ 4.85 (6.55%)
UNITY 21.55 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (5.95%)
WAVES 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.72%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.38%)
YOUW 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.72%)
BR100 4,236 Increased By 96.9 (2.34%)
BR30 15,589 Increased By 723.5 (4.87%)
KSE100 42,526 Increased By 749 (1.79%)
KSE30 16,256 Increased By 301.5 (1.89%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Govt may take more harsh decisions to improve economy: PM Shehbaz

  • PM admits difficult measures have dragged lower income segment into misery
BR Web Desk Updated 21 Jun, 2022

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated on Tuesday that the government was ready to take additional difficult decisions for the economic betterment of Pakistan if the need arose, reported Aaj News.

Speaking at the Cabinet Division, he admitted that the harsh measures introduced by the government, including hiking up the price of petrol, had dragged the lower income group of the country into misery.

“The current government assumed office during tough times and we were forced to take bold decisions. We will take more such measures to improve the economy in case the need arises,” he said. “I am sure Pakistan will see economic prosperity in future.”

He highlighted that the global economy was in shambles and oil and commodity prices were soaring all over the world.

He said the government had introduced the 'Sasta Petrol Sasta Diesel' scheme keeping in mind the hardships being faced by the common man and 70 million people will benefit from it. Under the initiative, Rs2,000 per month will be disbursed to households that earn below Rs40,000 per month.

“Millions of people will avail this offer,” the prime minister said. “We will relieve the common man through budget 2022-23 and tax high income earners.”

'Sasta Petrol Sasta Diesel' scheme to benefit Pakistan's lowest income group: Miftah

He added that the incumbent government was forced to take difficult decisions because the previous leadership failed to fulfil the promises made with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He blamed the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for creating a challenging economic environment in Pakistan.

“At a time when global oil prices were skyrocketing, the previous government announced a subsidy on petroleum products,” Sharif regretted. “This created a trap for the government and also jeopardised public well being.”

Rs7.91 hike in base tariffs of Discos approved

There is not a single example of uplift of the common man in 3.5 years of PTI government

On June 15, the government announced a third hike in the prices of petroleum products in less than three weeks, as it looked to appease the IMF, which had emphasised the termination of energy subsidies to revive its bailout programme.

3rd time's a charm?: Govt hikes price of petrol by Rs24.03, diesel by Rs59.16

Moreover, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) also approved an average increase of Rs7.91 per unit in base tariffs of power distribution companies for fisscal year 2022-23 taking it to Rs24.82 per unit, which was a prior action agreed with the IMF and World Bank. Prior to the hike, the base power tariff stood at Rs16.91 per unit.

Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif IMF PTI Imran Khan

Comments

1000 characters
Mudassir Jun 21, 2022 04:52pm
Mr Sharif reality check; 1) Ehsaas 2) Kamyab Jawan 3) Sehat Card These are all upliftment programs for your kind information. Secondly, the trap you are calling out the former PM for, it was you all who were launching mehengai mukao march citing the rising prices. So please don't think of us common people as fools. Find a way or get out of the way and let Mr Khan sort out his mess.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Govt may take more harsh decisions to improve economy: PM Shehbaz

The fall continues: Rupee closes at 211.48 against US dollar

Federal cabinet greenlights issuance of Sukuk bond

Aamir Liaquats’s body to be exhumed for post-mortem on June 23

Several Pakistani websites unavailable after Cloudflare global outage

ECP reserves verdict in PTI's foreign funding case

Egypt and Saudi Arabia sign 14 deals worth $7.7bn, says Saudi minister

Musk says there are still a few unresolved matters with Twitter deal

Dead rivers: The cost of Bangladesh's garment-driven economic boom

Gas diversion from CPPs: meeting to be held today

Read more stories