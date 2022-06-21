Strong weather system hits country’s upper, central parts

LAHORE: The Met Office said on Monday that a strong weather system entered the upper and central parts of the country on Monday. Under the influence of this weather system, widespread rain, windstorm, thundershower (scattered heavy to very heavy falls) with isolated hailstorm began in the upper as well central areas of Punjab from Monday which will continue till Wednesday (tomorrow).

Wind thunderstorm, rain is expected in Sukkur, Larkana, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Hyderabad, Karachi, Dera Bugti, Jaffarabad, Naseerabad, Lasbella and Khuzdar from 21st June to 22nd. The sources from Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said heavy falls may trigger land sliding in vulnerable areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Galyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the forecast period.

It may also generate flash flooding in local nullahs, rivers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Northeast Balochistan, they added.

First spell of pre-monsoon downpour: 110mm rainfall breaks 30-year-old record for Lahore

According to sources, heavy downpour may cause urban flooding in Peshawar, Mardan, Nowshera, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Gujranwala and Lahore during the forecast period. Similarly, windstorms may damage loose structures of vulnerable locations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Travellers and tourists are advised to remain extra cautious during the forecast period and avoid unnecessary journey.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022