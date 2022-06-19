First spell of pre-monsoon downpour: 110mm rainfall breaks 30-year-old record for Lahore

LAHORE: A total of 110 millimetres of rainfall during the very first spell of pre-monsoon downpour has broken 30 years old record of rains in the city for the month of June, said Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) sources.

Similarly, the whole province of Punjab has witnessed 50 percent more rain during the same spell against normal rains in the month of June. In terms of the whole of the country, the month of June has registered 10 percent more rains against normal rains during pre-monsoon downpours.

It may be noted the PMD has already predicted double rains during the monsoon season against the corresponding season. The formal start of monsoon season is set to roll out by July 04.

According to sources, another heavy spell of rain is likely to take place during the intermittent night of 22nd and 23rd June, likely to fetch over 100 millimeter rain in the city.

It would be followed by a dry spell of about one week and another monsoon spell would be developed near the end of the month of June, which may transform into the formal start of monsoon in the country. It would conclude the ongoing pre-monsoon season in the country, said the sources.

Meanwhile, Director PMD Shahid Abbas has said the pre-monsoon downpour has led to 10 percent drop in mercury and maximum temperature would remain around 40 degree Celsius ahead. He said the minimum temperature has come down to 22C from earlier 33C while the maximum one have dropped to 28C from earlier 42 in the wake of very first spell of pre-monsoon rains.

It is worth noting that the Punjab has witnessed impressive rains in the widespread areas, right form north to south and east to west. There were impressive rainy spells in areas like Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Layyah, Okara and Faisalabad. Multan had also registered 23 millimeter rain a day earlier. The ongoing spell of pre-monsoon rain took start by 16th and is likely to continue until 22nd of June.

Meanwhile, the water inflows in all major rivers and reservoirs have reached to 210,000 cusecs against the earlier level of 135,000 cusecs, which has overcome the drought like situation in many parts of the country. Shahid said major factor behind the increase in water inflows was rains in hilly areas as well as snowmelt in the glaciers.

However, he added, there was no chance of a flood like situation ahead despite some good spells of rains during the upcoming monsoon season. So far as urban flooding is concerned, drainage problem occurs as and when the water level crosses 30 millimeter in one go.

It is also worth noting that the present pre-monsoon season has been coincided with the advent of westerly waves, which gave the weather a cold effect.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022