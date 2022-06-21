Khar discusses core issues with Punjab CM

LAHORE: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar called on Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz on Monday and exchanged views on the country’s political and economic situation besides matters of mutual interest.

They also discussed future course of action to take Pakistan out of the Financial Action Task Plan’s (FATF) grey list, sources said. The Punjab CM commended the efforts of Hina Rabbani Khar and her team for Pakistan’s movement in the right direction and completion of tasks given by the FATF.

He said Pakistan’s placement towards FATF’s ‘white list’ is a big win. He also apprised her about efforts being made by the provincial government to provide ease in the lives of the people through quality health and education facilities. He said the government is working on action plan to provide basis kitchen items at affordable rates.

