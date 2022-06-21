ANL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.66%)
Pakistan releases 20 Indian fishermen

Recorder Report 21 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The government of Pakistan on Monday released 20 Indian fishermen upon completion of their sentences and also hoped New Delhi will reciprocate the humanitarian gesture.

According to Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar, the freed Indian fishermen were repatriated via Wagah Border to India.

“Given the humanitarian nature of the prisoners’ issue, Pakistan expects the government of India to reciprocate the gesture in the same spirit,” he added.

According to a list shared with India government at the beginning of this year, there are a total of 628 Indian prisoners in Pakistan, including 51 civilians and 577 fishermen.

Similarly, as per the list shared by Indian government with Pakistan, there are a total of 355 Pakistani prisoners languishing in Indian jails, including 282 civilians and 73 fishermen.

government of pakistan Wagah border Asim Iftikhar Foreign Office spokesperson Pakistan releases Indian fishermen

